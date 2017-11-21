Triple Talaq bill in winter session of Parliament likely

New Delhi: The Centre is likely to introduce a bill in the winter session of Parliament to end the practice of Triple Talaq. ANI reports that a ministerial committee has been constituted to frame a law and the government proposes to bring this legislation in the forthcoming session of Parliament.

The Supreme Court had banned the controversial Triple Talaq practice in August this year for just six months. The apex court had also asked the Centre to bring a legislation for the same, else the injuction of the court would continue.

The law allows Muslim men to divorce their wives simply by uttering the word "talaq" three times. Muslim women say they have been left destitute by husbands divorcing them through "triple talaq", including by Skype and WhatsApp. It has been at the centre of the controversy for a long period, raising questions of human rights, secularism and gender justice. Some Muslim groups see the issue as a matter of religious right while others, including the Centre, term it unconstitutional.