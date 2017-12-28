New Delhi: The Triple Talaq Bill introduced by the Narendra Modi-led government today in the Parliament has been passed by the Lok Sabha.The ball is now in Rajya Sabha's court.

The bill, known as the Triple Talaq Bill or Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017 criminalises instant divorce with three years of imprisonment for Muslim husbands.

The bill was tabled by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who added that the bill pertains to a woman's honour and has nothing to do with religion.

Although the Congress did not oppose the Triple Talaq bill, party leaders suggest that the lacunae in the bill need to be removed. According to them, the bill should be sent to the standing committee in order to be strengthened further. Earlier this year, the Supreme Court had ruled that the practice of instant triple talaq was unconstitutional. It had also given gave the government at least six months to propose a legislation regarding the issue. People across the country were elated at the decision. Noorjahan, a triple talaq victim, says: This is a victory for Muslim women. They have fought for this for long. This will act as a deterrence: Noorjahan, #TripleTalaq victim on Triple Talaq bill passed in Lok Sabha #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/IduD6ZQTGh — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2017 Was sticked to TV watching @loksabhatv

