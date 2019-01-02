Triple Talaq Bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday

[India] Jan 1 (ANI): The Triple Talaq Bill that makes the practice of instant divorce among Muslims a criminal offence with a provision of three-year jail term for the erring husband is scheduled to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Amid a walkout by some opposition parties, the Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha with the support of 245 votes against 11 on December 27, 2018.

Both the Congress and the BJP have asked their members to be present in the Upper House of the Parliament during the discussion and debate on the contentious Triple Talaq Bill, which is likely to be put to vote as well.

As per the Business List, Aadhaar and other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2018 will be tabled in the Lok Sabha for consideration and passing. New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2018, the National Medical Commission Bill '17, the Companies (Amendment) Bill '18 will also be taken up in the Lower House. The discussion under Rule 193 on the issues relating to Rafale deal is also to be taken up in the Lok Sabha. (ANI)