Triple talaq issue of gender discrimination: Naidu

[India], May 21 (ANI): Reiterating that the issue of Triple Talaq was a matter of gender discrimination, Minister of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation and Information and Broadcasting M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said that if necessary, the government would introduce a legislation, but only after the Muslim community comes to a conclusion.

"Triple talaq has got nothing to do with any religion. It's an issue of gender discrimination. So, I expect the society and the Muslim community to come forward and move towards ending this," Naidu said.

"The Supreme Court is hearing the case and the Government has made it very clear saying that the triple talaq must come to an end. If necessary, the government will bring a legislation, but only after the community discusses it and comes to a conclusion," he added. Yesterday, while addressing a meeting in Amravati, Naidu said that the government might have to step in and enact a law to ban triple talaq, if the Muslim community fails to change the practice. "It is for the society to take up the issue and it will be good if the (Muslim) society itself changes the practice. Otherwise, a situation may arise where the government will have to bring in a legislation (banning triple talaq)," Naidu said. Earlier on Thursday, the apex court reserved its order in the case pertaining with the validity of the Islamic Divorce Practice - triple talaq. The five judge bench of the top court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Jagdish Singh Khehar and four other judges - Justices Rohinton Fali Nariman, Kurian Joseph, Uday Umesh Lalit and S. Abdul Nazeer - reserved the order after hearing in great detail from all the parties - from various petitioners, respondents and the Central government - for six consecutive days during the summer vacation session. The Centre, earlier on May 11, told the apex court that it opposed the triple talaq practice and wanted to fight for women equality and gender justice. (ANI)