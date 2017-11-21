Triple Talaq law likely to come in winter session

[India] November 21 (ANI): The Centre is likely to introduce a bill in the winter session of the Parliament to end Triple Talaq.

The Supreme Court, in August, had passed the order terming the system of instant Talaq (divorce) as "unconstitutional."

A suitable law, if put in place, will make the practice an offence under the penal provisions of the country.

Once the law is made to make the triple Talaq an offence, the victims will have the option of approaching the police and legal system for the redressal of their grievances and for the action to be taken against the husband.

Despite the apex court's order in August, there have been sporadic incidents of husbands annulling their marriages through phones or messages or by uttering the word Talaq thrice. Earlier this month, Yasmeen Khalid, the wife of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) professor Khalid Bin Yusuf Khan had alleged that she was given instant divorce by her husband on WhatsApp. Prime Minister led Bharatiya Janata Party government has opposed the system, terming the practice of husbands verbally divorcing wives as unfair to women. (ANI)