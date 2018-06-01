Triple Talaq not a religious issue: Prasad

[India], June 1 (ANI): Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday said that Triple Talaq is not a religious issue but an issue of gender justice.

Prasad while addressing an event here said that despite Supreme Court's ruling and Lok Sabha passing the Bill against the practice, triple talaq was still prevalent in states like Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

"Triple talaq is not an issue of religion, faith. It is only an issue of gender justice, dignity and equality. It is acting as a deterrent in the country," he said.

"22 Islamic countries including Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan have regulated triple talaq. But in India people are raising the issue of secularism and communalism. The Supreme Court has set it aside. Lok Sabha has passed it. Yet triple talaq is going on (in states) including in Telangana and UP. This is not fair," he added. Prasad also urged United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chief Sonia Gandhi, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to extend their support to the government for the passage of the Triple Talaq Bill in the Rajya Sabha. Triple talaq, or verbal divorce, is practised by some in the Muslim community to instantly divorce their wives by uttering talaq three times. As per the directions of the Supreme Court, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government tabled The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 (Triple Talaq Bill) in the Lok Sabha, which passed it on December 28, 2017. However, the bill is yet to get clearance from the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)