Triple Talaq ordinance should be challenged in SC: Owaisi

[India], Sept 27 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said that the ordinance on the Triple Talaq passed by Union Cabinet should be challenged in the Supreme Court as it has many loopholes and was not formed in accordance with the judicature's latest order.

"In my opinion, the Triple Talaq ordinance should be challenged in the Court because it's a fraud. In the first page of the ordinance, the government says that the Supreme Court has termed it unconstitutional but Supreme Court didn't say any such thing rather it had just set it aside," he said.

Owaisi further said that by making such moves the government is trying to divert the public attention from the core issues of the country. "They (Centre) are just using Triple Talaq issue for mere politics. They are just trying to divert the minds of people of India from their sins they made in the past four years with this Triple Talaw issue," he said. "This Triple Talaq ordinance is anti-Islam and does not have a clear intention", the AIMIM party chief added. Owaisi further urged the Centre to decriminalise Triple Talaq. "Mr Modi is the topmost jurist in our country in present time, beyond than any other jurist. Earlier they have decriminalised 377, then 497 now, but why not Triple Talaq ?." The Ordinance or an Executive Order criminalising Triple Talaq was passed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led cabinet on September 19. Triple Talaq or a verbal divorce is a practice which is practised by a section of Muslim community in India to instantly divorce their wives by uttering the word 'Talaq' thrice. The practice has been described by scores of Muslims and women organisations as un-Islamic and anti-women for past several years. (ANI)