Triple Talaq petitioner Ishrat Jahan's lawyer joins BJP

[India], Jan 4 (ANI): Nazia Elahi Khan, an activist and lawyer of Triple Talaq victim Ishrat Jehan, on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kolkata.

Ishrat was one of the five petitioners who approached the Supreme Court in the triple talaq case. She joined the party's state unit in West Bengal on January 1.

She was divorced by her husband over the phone from Dubai in 2014 by uttering 'talaq' thrice.

The controversial Islamic practice was struck down by the Supreme Court on August 22 last year and had ordered the Centre to frame appropriate laws for the same within six months.

The government has introduced the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 in the Lok Sabha which was also passed by the lower house after a detailed discussion.