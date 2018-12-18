Triple talaq, Rafale, 1984 riots dominate BJP parliamentary party meet

, (ANI): Triple talaq, Rafale, and 1984 anti-Sikh riots were some of the issues which dominated BJP's parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday, Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said.

Briefing media persons after the parliamentary party meeting, Tomar said: "Triple talaq, Rafale deal, and ant-Sikh 1984 riots were discussed during the meeting. Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad briefed the meeting about Triple talaq."

"The bill that we introduced in the form of an ordinance has to be passed. It is a major priority for our government. The recent verdict by the Delhi High Court on 1984 anti-Sikh riots and the Supreme Court's verdict on Rafale deal were also discussed during the meeting," he said.

"The previous proceedings of the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament were also reviewed and all the parliamentarians of the party were asked to ensure their maximum attendance during the Parliament session," Tomar further said. This was the second Parliamentary party meeting of the BJP during the current Winter Session. The party holds the meeting of the Parliamentarians on every Tuesday whenever the Parliament is in session. "The meeting concluded with the remarks of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh," added Tomar. (ANI)