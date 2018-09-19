  1. Sify.com
  4. Triple talaq to be an offence: Cabinet approves ordinance

Last Updated: Wed, Sep 19, 2018 12:22 hrs
Muslim women

New Delhi: In a huge victory to Muslim women, PM Narendra Modi-led central government on Wednesday approved the Triple Talaq ordinance which criminalises the practice of verbal divorce among Muslim men.

This news comes a month after the government had approved certain factors like adding a provision of bail for the accused before trial.

On August 9, the union cabinet had approved three amendments to the ‘Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill’ which was cleared by lok sabha and was pending approval of rajya sabha. The government was unable to pass the Triple Talaq bill during the Monsoon Session and the Budget Session of Parliament.

