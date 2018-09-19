Triple talaq to be an offence: Cabinet approves ordinance

New Delhi: In a huge victory to Muslim women, PM Narendra Modi-led central government on Wednesday approved the Triple Talaq ordinance which criminalises the practice of verbal divorce among Muslim men.

A big day for womens rights in India - govt approves ordinance on Triple Talaq. Another landmark in civil rights - thank you PM @NarendraModi

Yes #TripleTalaq ordinance approved by the cabinet. But let's not forget that Parliament must pass the Muslim Women Protection Bill soon as the SC itself has stated that re-promulgation of ordinances is nothing but a "Fraud on the Constitution." @CNNnews18 — Debayan Roy (@droynews18) September 19, 2018

finally triple talaq bill is passed in cabinet #tripletalaq — Aman Gupta (@AmanGup48403051) September 19, 2018

I think Modiji has used the ordinance provisions to the fullest. This is one tool you can defeat opposition tactics of inhibiting the parliament. Provisions should be made of walk out than stalling the parliament. Any protests should be outside the parliament. #TripleTalaq — SURYANSH (@RajenKaushal) September 19, 2018

This news comes a month after the government had approved certain factors like adding a provision of bail for the accused before trial.

On August 9, the union cabinet had approved three amendments to the ‘Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill’ which was cleared by lok sabha and was pending approval of rajya sabha. The government was unable to pass the Triple Talaq bill during the Monsoon Session and the Budget Session of Parliament.