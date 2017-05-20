Tripura: Army destroys 151 grenades, sanitises area

[India], May 20 (ANI): A faction of the Indian Army on Saturday destroyed over 151 grenades, which were buried underground during the construction of a road here.

Soon after receiving a court order on Friday to dispose these grenades in lieu of public safety, a team of experts cordoned off the area and successfully carried out a destruction operation.

"As soon as we received the order, we sent it to a team of experts who took the grenades to a secluded area and destroyed them without causing any casualties. A total of 51 grenades were disposed by the team," said Ajit Pratap, Superintendent of Police (SP)-Tripura North.

Following the operation, the Army team sanitised the area. (ANI)