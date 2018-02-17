Tripura assembly election 2018: Assam minister 'detained' for violating code of conduct

Agartala: Assam power minister Pallab Lochan Das was detained by police at Gandacherra in Tripura's Dhalai district, 112km from Agartala, on Friday for violating the election code of conduct.

The minister allegedly stayed back after campaigning ended at 4pm. Election Commission guidelines say all political functionaries have to leave the constituency immediately after the campaign period is over.

The CPM has written to the Chief Election Commissioner seeking "stringent action" against Das. It had earlier complained to the commission about the presence of "outsiders" in the poll-bound state.

BJP spokesperson Ashok Sinha confirmed "a BJP leader who is also a minister of Assam was found at Gandacherra after the campaign period was over". He claimed the chief electoral officer provided them "old guidelines". "I personally asked CEO Sriram Taranikanti yesterday (Thursday) about what functionary meant in poll guidelines. He told me it meant office-bearers. Since the minister doesn't suit the parameter, he might have stayed back and intended to go back tomorrow morning," Sinha said. SP (control) Pradip De said he was informed about the incident but no official confirmation was available.