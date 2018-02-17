Tripura assembly election 2018: EC reviews preparation; 20,000 armed security personnel in place

Agartala: The polling officials have started moving for their respective booths to hold election on Sunday from 0700 hrs across 59 constituencies of 60 members assembly of Tripura.

According to report, about 16,000 polling personnel accompanied by more than 20,000 armed security personnel have been appointed of holding elections in 3,174 polling booths where fate of 292 candidates will be decided by 25.37 lakh voters.

Due to death of CPI(M) nominee Ramendra Narayan Debbarma of Charilam in Sepahijala district was postponed from where as many as 40,000 odd voters would supposed to decide the fate of 4 candidates. The commission re-scheduled the election to Charilam on March 12 next.

More than 22,000 different vehicles were hired for conducting the elections besides, around 4,000 government vehicles. The security forces were mobilized for road opening march in all the roads including national highways, district roads and village roads to ensure full-proof security of the polling party, EC officials stated. The polling staffs have to be reach in their respective stations before sun set and there are not much interior booths this time in Tripura. According to official statistics, the farthest polling station has been set up about 3.5 km from the main road where polling party will reach by walking. The ECI has ensured, LED lighting and all other basic amentias for both the voters and polling staffs including purified drinking water facilities in all the polling stations along with CC cameras in almost 85 per cent booths to monitor the activities inside the stations. The polling booths will be meant completely by CPF personnel and adequate measures have been taken to ensure free and fair polling, CEO said.