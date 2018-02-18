Tripura assembly election: PM Modi appeals all to turn up to vote

New Delhi: As polling began for Tripura Assembly election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed all, and particularly young voters, to cast their votes.





"I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Tripura, particularly young voters, to turn out in record numbers and cast their vote in the Assembly Elections," Modi tweeted.

Voting in 59 seats of Tripura's 60-seat assembly began at 7 am today.





The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have been looking to root out the Communist Party of India (Marxist), which has been ruling the state for the past 25 years.



While the Manik Sarkar-led government is looking to secure another term, the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to come to power in the Left bastion.

The results for the election will be declared on March 3.