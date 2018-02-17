Tripura Assembly Elections: CEO releases 'important' features

[India], Feb. 17 (ANI): Tripura Chief Electoral Officer on Saturday released a list of features for the upcoming Assembly Elections in the state.

According to the list, more than 25, 00,000 general electoral in three gender category have been selected.

"General Electoral (as on January 31, 2018) are: males - 13, 05,375, females: 12, 68,027, third gender: 11," said a press release by Tripura CEO.

The list also stated that the total number of Assembly Constituencies is 60, out of which 30 belong to General category; Scheduled Caste has 10 and Scheduled Tribe include 20 constituencies.

A total number of polling stations are is 3,214. "Polling stations in Urban areas are 685, while Rural has 2529," according to the list. Polling in Tripura will take place on February 18 and Meghalaya and Nagaland on February 27. The results for all the three northeastern states will be declared on March 3. The terms of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura assemblies will end on March 6, March 13 and March 14 respectively. All the three states have 60 seats each. (ANI)