Tripura BJP gives 'Bharat Mata' mongoloid face, tribal attire

[India], November 29 (ANI): In a bid to connect with the tribal population of North East, the Tripura Bharatiya Janata Party has come up with a creative decision to depict the Bharat Mata in tribal attire with mongoloid face on various posters.

Political temperature seems to be soaring in Tripura with assembly elections likely to be held early next year and this will help BJP to expand its reach in the state.

"The photograph of Bharat Mata we usually use in our programmes is the one with sari and non-Mongoloid face which is seen all over the country. The photograph of Bharat Mata wearing attire of different tribes and holding Tiranga in its hand with a Mongoloid face will connect with northeast, I thought that I shall initiate this project from Tripura," Tripura BJP observer Sunil Deodhar said.

The BJP plans to bring out 300 such tribe-specific images of Bharat Mata, he said. " There are total 18 tribes in Tripura, so here you can see Bharat Mata wearing Debbarma tribe attire holding Tiranga in her hand and the face is Mongoloid and it will very easily connect Tripuri tribe that yes this is our Bharat Mata, " Deodhar added. (ANI)