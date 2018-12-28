Tripura: BJP wins 66 of 67 seats in civic bypolls

[India], Dec 28 (ANI): The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura on Friday registered a massive victory in civic bypolls with the party winning 66 out of 67 seats, the Tripura State Election Commission (TSEC) announced.

The BJP won in different municipal bodies and Agartala Municipal Corporation. The bypolls were held on Thursday.

However, the opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist) had alleged that there were violent attacks, threats and physical attacks on candidates and forceful withdrawal of nomination.

CPI(M) claimed that their candidates could not submit nominations for most seats facilitating the BJP candidates to win without any contest. The only seat that the BJP lost is the Panisagar Municipal Council that went to the CPI(M). (ANI)