Tripura celebrates 'World Environment Day'

[India], June 5 (ANI): Tripura is celebrating 'World Environment Day' today.

Tripura Environment Minister Bijitha Nath flagged off an awareness race from the Museum area today.

The idea was to disseminate the messages highlighting the threat of global warming, human-induced climate change, the thinning of the ozone layer and the impact of chemical pollution and deforestation.

The minister said, "This year's theme from the UN is 'People Connect to Nation'. The balance of nature is getting disturbed and to save that, every year new themes are being adopted and which we follow dedicatedly and not only in the capital but throughout the all district by involving all school students."

Meantime, Biswendu Bhattacharya, an environment activist said, "After U.S. has withdrawn from the Paris Agreement the role and responsibility of India as a world leader in saving the environment gets more committed." Students, representatives from non-government organisations (NGO) and paramilitary forces participated in the race organised by Association for Research on People and Nature (ARPAN), an NGO. Priyanku Sarma, one of the participants in the race said, "On the occasion of World Environment Day, a cross-country race was organised and in which I had participated and came first. I am very happy." Meantime, Tripura Pollution Control Board organised 'a sit and draw competition' on various issues related to protection of the environment. Prizes were distributed among the winners. Several programmes have been organised across the state to create awareness about environmental disasters and ways to mitigate them. The environment activists had also urged the people in Tripura to reduce use of petrol and diesel in transport sector and curb the burning of Green House Gases (GHGs) which ultimately contributed to increase in the global temperature. (ANI)