Tripura CM announces ex-gratia for landslide victims

[India], May 18 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the four people killed in landslides in West Tripura district on Thursday, according to an official statement.

The chief minister on Friday went to the villages of Hezamara and Belfungpara villages where the landslides occurred yesterday.

In the first incident, three members of a tribal family, living in Hezamara village, were killed after they got buried under the landslide which came down on their hut.

The victims have been identified as Shaniram Debbarma (35), Amritbala Debbarma (30) and their child Abhi Debbarma (4). Debbarmas' another child was rescued in critical condition today and rushed to GB hospital in Agartala. In another incident, in Belfungpara village, Malendra Debbarma (62) died after rocks from a hilly area rolled onto his house due to incessant rain. Earlier this month, due to heavy rain and thunderstorm across several areas in the country two people in New Delhi and 11 in Uttar Pradesh lost their lives on May 13. (ANI)