Tripura CM apologises for remark on Diana Hayden

[India] Apr 27(ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday tender and apology for his remark on beauty pageants Indian winners.

"I was talking about the people working in the handloom sector, even they need marketing don't they? I did not intend to hurt anyone. However, if I have, I apologise for the same" Deb told the media.

According to reports, while speaking at a design workshop in Agartala yesterday, the chief minister ridiculed Diana Hayden questioning her 'Miss World' title which she won 21 years ago.

Deb, however, praised Aishwarya Rai, who won the Miss World crown in 1994, saying she has represented the Indian women in the true sense and truly deserved the title. The Chief Minister drew flak from various quarters for his statement. Earlier this month, Deb also kicked up a storm after he said that the internet and satellite are not something new but existed since the Mahabharata era. (ANI)