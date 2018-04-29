Tripura CM Biplab now has some career advice for mechanical engineers, educated youth

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb has waded into yet another controversy by suggesting that one should not go for civil services after pursuing studies in mechanical engineering.





While addressing a gathering during the Civil Service Day at Pragyna Bhavan, here, Deb said, "After pursuing mechanical engineering, one should not go for civil services. Instead, civil engineers should join civil services as they have the knowledge and experience to help build administration and society."



He also suggested the youth of the state, especially the educated section, not to run behind politicians for government jobs, rather become self-employed by starting various projects under the animal resource sector with bank loans, under the Prime Minister's Mudra scheme. "The youth here runs after political parties for several years to get a govt job and wastes the vital time of their life, had the same youth instead of running after parties set up a paan shop he would have by now had a bank balance of Rs 5 lakhs," said Deb. This is the third time that the Tripura Chief Minister has landed himself into a controversy since he assumed office in January. Deb made headlines when he claimed that internet and satellite were not something new but existed since the Mahabharata era, and continued to stand by his claim.

Recently, he remarked that Miss World 1997 Diana Hayden did not deserve the crown but won because of "international fashion mafias." Following the backlash, Deb said he regretted his remarks.