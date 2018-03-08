Tripura CM-elect to invite Manik Sarkar for oath ceremony

[India], Mar 8 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister-elect Biplab Kumar Deb and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Ram Madhav will invite former chief minister Manik Sarkar for the swearing-in ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all the Chief Ministers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states have been invited in the ceremony to be held on Friday at 10:30 AM.

On March 6, Deb was named as the Chief Minister of Tripura after BJP's registered resounding victory in the CPI-M ruled state ousting the Manik Sarkar government.

On March 3, The BJP and its ally scripted history by ending the 25-year reign of the Left Front with a two-thirds majority in the Tripura legislative assembly elections. The BJP won 35 of the 59 seats that went to polls in Tripura, ousting the Left which had been in power for 25 years. (ANI)