Tripura CM leading from Dhanpur constituency

[India], Mar. 1 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar is leading from Dhanpur constituency by 1682 votes in the assembly elections.

The counting of votes for Tripura Assembly election is currently underway, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) alliance is leading on 30 seats followed by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in 17 leads as per the early trends.

Tripura went to polls on February 18 and recorded around 92 per cent voting.

The election in this northeastern state will decide the electoral fortunes of 292 candidates, including 23 women. The BJP has fielded candidates on 51 seats while its ally IPFT has fielded candidates on nine seats. Meanwhile, the CPI (M) has fielded 57 candidates. The BJP is eyeing to dethrone the Manik Sarkar-led Left government that has been in power in the state for more than 20 years. (ANI)