Tripura CM to rejig state syllabus

[India], Oct 04 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has raised concern over the syllabus being taught in Tripura schools.

The Chief Minister has asserted that schools in the state only teach about former Soviet leader Joseph Stalin and communist revolutionary Vladimir Lenin, while adding that the students are being taught nothing about Indian leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Subhas Chandra Bose and others.

Speaking to ANI, Deb said that the Tripura government is working to introduce NCERT syllabus in school textbooks from the next academic year - 2019 to improve the quality of education in the state.

"It is very tough to see Indian history in textbooks these days. All that they have are Stalin, Lenin, etc. I have no problem with that but Indian history should be there as well. Study materials would be introduced in schools that will lay importance on Indian leaders like Mahatma Gandhi. Our government is working to introduce NCERT syllabus in school textbooks from the next academic year. We should stress on teaching the contributions of Indian leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Subhas Chandra Bose and APJ Abdul Kalam. We should first know about the ancestors of India." (ANI)