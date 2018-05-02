Tripura CM visits storm-affected areas of state

[India], May 2 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb yesterday visited the storm-affected areas of Chanmari in the outskirts of capital Agartala where hundreds of houses have been badly damaged.

On Monday, the storm had lashed several parts of the state.

The Chief Minister along with local MLA Dr Dilip Das and other administrative officials including DM West Tripura district Dr Milind Ramteke visited the affected houses, took note of the damage and interacted with the victims on their problems.

Deb promised all support to the affected families including financial, food, water and medical. All affected people were given Rs 5000 in advance. People whose houses were completely damaged due to the storm will be given Rs 95,000 each. The affected families also expressed their satisfaction over the prompt action of the administration and especially the Chief Minister visiting their area to know about their problems. Dharani Das, whose house was completely damaged, told ANI, "Due to cyclone my entire house including the main room and kitchen has been totally damaged. All nearby houses were affected by the storm and just behind my house a house was destroyed. The wall had fallen on me and I have cut marks. The Chief Minister visited the area and promised to help us. We've got Rs 5000 in advance and they shall give a total of Rs 95,000 which will benefit us." (ANI)