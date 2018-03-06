Tripura CM will be selected democratically: Biplab Deb

[India], Mar. 5 (ANI): Tripura Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday said state's Chief Minister will be selected democratically.

Deb, who is being seen as a front runner for the coveted post, said that the BJP's newly elected legislators will unanimously take the decision in the regard.

"Legislature members will decide who should be made the Chief Minister in a democratic way as BJP believes in democracy," Deb told ANI.

Further, while answering a question on Indigenous People's Front of Tripura's (IPFT) demand of a separate state for the tribals, Deb said Prime Minister Modi and BJP party chief will take a decision on this.

"BJP President Amit Shah and Prime Minister Modi know how to give right direction to public's suggestion," he said. The BJP and its ally on Saturday scripted history by ending the 25-year reign of the Left Front led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) with a two-thirds majority in the Tripura legislative assembly elections.(ANI)