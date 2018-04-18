Tripura CM's Internet-Mahabharata remark backed by Guv

[India], Apr. 18 (ANI): Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy on Wednesday backed Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb's claim that the Internet and satellites existed in the Mahabharata era.

Talking to ANI, the Governor said that what Biplab said was very topical.

"What he said was very topical, because, without some kind of prototype, it is difficult to conceive something. Fact that these things had been conceived in those days, proves there was something of this nature," Roy said.

Earlier in the day, speaking at a Regional Workshop on Computerisation and Reforms at Pragna Bhawan in Agartala, Chief Minister Deb said that the Internet was invented by India lakhs of years ago.

"Internet and satellite communication had existed in the days of Mahabharata. How could Sanjaya (the charioteer of King Dhritarashtra) give a detailed account and description to the blind king about the battle of Kurukshetra? It means internet was there, the satellites and that technology was there in this country at that time," he said. The Bharatiya Janata Party leader said that the European nations and the United States might claim that it was their invention, but it was actually India's technology. The Tripura Chief Minister viewed that since the era of the Mahabharata, India was top in technology but somehow in the middle, it got lost. "But, again today India has regained its position in technology in the world and it can be proved from the fact that a large number of software engineers play a vital role in the US companies," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)