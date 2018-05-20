Tripura Congress celebrates Karnataka victory

[India], May 20 (ANI): A group of Congress workers burst crackers and distributed sweets to celebrate their victory in the Karnataka elections.

The Congress workers further raised slogans hailing Congress President Rahul Gandhi at the Agartala Congress Bhawan.

Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Gopal Roy said, "This is the failure of the Modi government and victory of democracy as the undemocratic wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Governor of Karnataka has failed."

He predicted that Congress shall also win in the next state assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, and Mizoram and as well as in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections under the stewardship of Rahul Gandhi.

BS Yeddyurappa resigned as the Chief Minister of Karnataka yesterday - a post he held for 55 hours - making way for the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) combine to take over. H. D. Kumaraswamy will take oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on May 23. Results of the Karnataka Assembly polls announced on May 15 showed that the BJP won 104 seats, emerging as the single largest party, while the Congress and JD(S) bagged 78 and 37 seats, respectively. (ANI)