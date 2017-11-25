Tripura: CPI(M) protests hooliganism of BJP during strike

[India], Nov 25 (ANI): The CPI(M) along with its frontal organisations held several protest rallies and meetings across Tripura on Friday protesting hooliganism of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers during the strike.

Political temperatures in Tripura seem to be soaring with both the ruling party and opposition conducting protest rallies this week.

On Thursday, a 12-hour bandh was called by the BJP in protest against the murder of journalist Sudip Datta Bhowmik.

The bandh was marked by sporadic incidents across the state during picketing by the BJP workers.

There were also reports of scuffle between the ruling CPI(M) and the BJP at various parts of the state, the outskirts of Agartala and South Tripura and bordering Sepahijala district. In these brawl, supporters of both the parties were injured, including a police official. Party offices of both the parties were also ransacked amid allegations and counter allegations in the election bound state where the crucial assembly election is scheduled early next year. The CPI(M) also alleged that the BJP supporters had forcefully entered in the ICDS school premises and by force drove the students out of the school and ate their mid-day meals. "BJP in the name of strike organised uncivilized attacks throughout the state, including attacking ICDS centres, small shops and our youth leaders and supporters, in protest of that we are organising the procession," Krishna Rakshit, CPI(M)leader said.(ANI)