Tripura Election: 23.25 % voter turnout till 11 a.m.

[India], Feb 18 (ANI): As Tripura went to polls on Sunday, 23.25 percent voter turnout was recorded till 11:00 a.m in the state's assembly election.

Voting for the 59 out of 60 seats in Tripura Assembly began at 7:00 a.m. and 11 percent voter turnout had been recorded till 9 a.m.

The voting in 3,214 polling stations will continue till 4:00 p.m.

Polling in the Charilam constituency has been deferred due to the death of CPM candidate Ramendra Narayan Debbarma. It will be held on 12 March.

The much-awaited polling in this northeastern state will decide the electoral fortunes of 292 candidates, including 23 women. The BJP and the Congress party are looking to root out the Communist Party of India (Marxist), which has been ruling the state for the past 25 years. In their attempt to remove the Manik Sarkar-led government from the state, the BJP has tied up with the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT). While the BJP is contesting from 51 seats, IPFT has been given the remaining nine seats. The CPM has fielded candidates on 57 seats, leaving one each for its alliances. The Congress, on the other hand, is fighting the battle alone. The result will be declared on March 3. (ANI)