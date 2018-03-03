Tripura Election: Biplab Deb to be considered as Tripura's CM

[India], Mar. 3 (ANI): With Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning the Assembly Elections in Tripura, the party is likely to consider its youngest state chief, Biplab Kumar Deb, as the state's next chief minister.

25-Year-old spearheaded the BJP campaign in the Left-ruled bastion, registering a resounding victory for the BJP.

However, Deb, while speaking to ANI, said that he leaves the decision to the party of selecting the next chief minister.

"I don't want to comment anything on this issue. The decision will be taken by the party," he said.

Biplab Deb was a volunteer of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He shifted to Delhi 15 years ago and, after a stint with the RSS, served as an apprentice with BJP leaders in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh. He moved to Tripura, two years ago, as the state BJP chief. The BJP has registered their first win in the northeastern state by winning 35 seats out of 60, while the ruling CPI(M) managed to take 16 seats. As soon as the counting of votes began on Saturday morning, the trends reflected a close fight between the ruling Left and the BJP. As the day progressed, the BJP surged ahead, leaving the CPI(M) behind. The BJP led a massive campaign in Tripura, which had been under the Left rule since 1998. The BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urged the people for a "poribortan" (change) in their election campaign, across the state. Tripura went to polls on February 18 and recorded nearly 92 percent voting. (ANI)