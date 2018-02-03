Tripura elections: Last date to withdraw nomination

[India], Feb 3 (ANI): The last day for withdrawal of nomination in the upcoming Tripura Assembly elections is on Saturday.

As per the reports, five candidates withdrew their nominations on Friday. They include Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate from Rajnagar and four independent candidates for Bagma, Sabroom, Korbook and Pabiacherra constituencies.

The voting for the 60-member assembly will be held on February 18 and the counting will be done on March 3.

Meanwhile, campaigning by various parties has begun in the state. Senior leaders from various parties have started visiting the state.

On a related note, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is on a two-day visit to Tripura from Saturday. During his visit; he will hold road shows and public meetings at various places. (ANI)