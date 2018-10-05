Tripura follows Center, reduces petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2.5 per liter

[India], Oct 05 (ANI): In addition to the Central Government's decision to reduce prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.50 per litre, the Tripura government on Thursday, announced an additional relief of the same amount on both fuel commodities.

With state's government's announcement of further reducing petrol and diesel prices by Rs. 2.5 per litre, the state residents will get a total benefit of Rs 5 per litre.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb told ANI, "Central government today reduced fuel prices by 2.5 Rs and Tripura government has also taken steps in the same direction. The state cabinet has decided to further reduce the prices of diesel and petrol by 2.5 Rs per litre. Tripura already has one of the lowest fuel rates in the country. Petrol will be now retailed at Rs 77.36 per litre and diesel will be retailed at 70.60 Rs per litre. We are sure that this historical step by the Central Government will give great relief to the people of India and citizens of Tripura will also be greatly benefited by the same."

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley earlier in the day announced a cut of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices and directed the state governments to implement the same. Besides Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Goa and Jharkhand governments have implemented the direction and also decided to give an additional relief of Rs. 2.50 per litre on petrol and diesel, making the fuels cheaper by five rupees each in the states. (ANI)