Tripura Govt. announces pay and pension revision award

[India], June 13 (ANI): The Tripura Government has announced hike in the pay and pension of serving and retired government employees.

Interacting with the media in the state secretariat after Cabinet meeting, Tripura Finance Minister Bhanulal Saha said that the booster point for calculation of fixation formula at 2.25 percent would be followed while substantial increases in pay and pension would be affected.

According to Saha, as per this ratio the average increase of all would come up to 19.68 percent.

The increase in the pay of fixed-pay employees would be according to the formula announced for regular employees. He added that the average increase for Group-D employees would be Rs. 4000, for Group-C employees it would be Rs. 5,500, for Group-B officers the average increase would come up to Rs. 9,500 while for Group-A officers it would be Rs. 15,000 per month. A press note issued by the state government said that the news pay scales and pension would come to effect from April 4. The Finance Minister made it clear that the total expenditure for implementing the news pay scales and pensions would be Rs. 12,42.69 crore though the allocation for the purpose in the current financial year's budget is only Rs. 600 crore. The press note said that altogether 24 allowances including three new allowances have been hiked along with the pay and pension revision. All the PSUs, autonomous bodies etc have been increased in proportion to the hikes given to employees and pensioners. Meantime, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recently organised protest rally here in demand of hike in the salary and for pensioners of state government according to the 7th pay commission of the Central Government. (ANI)