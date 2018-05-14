Tripura Health Min expresses concern over increasing HIV among women

[India], May 14 (ANI): Tripura Health Minister Sudip Roy Barman expressed concern over increase of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) infection especially among women in two districts of Tripura.

As part of the programme, a voluntary blood donation and free HIV test was organised in which Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma took part in it.

While addressing the state conference of the Tripura AIDS Control Society Employees Association at the Bhagat Singh Youth hostel here on Sunday, Barman said "The manner in which HIV infection among the women are increasing is a matter of concern. That means in spite of spending 98 percent of the fund provided women are getting infected with the virus in the North and West district. We need to find a solution to this problem as our efforts are not being identified".

"Through a recent report, day by day the number of infection among women is increasing. I hope all of you are putting your heads together and will find out some ways and means to cope with it. As I want to see it in a total decline shape," Barman added. Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief Minister expressed that everyone should come out of the stigma and get themselves tested and if found positive then should not feel ashamed rather get treatment. He further stated that the society should also take up some activities in making people aware. (ANI)