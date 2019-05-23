Tripura Health Minister catches doctor red-handed conducting abortion

[India], May 23 (ANI): Tripura Health Minister Sudip Roy Barman on Wednesday caught a doctor red-handed while performing an abortion at a government hospital in South Tripura's Birchandra Manu.

The doctor performing the abortion has been identified as Ajay Biswas.

On specific information, Barman, along with a team of senior health department officials rushed to the hospital and directly entered into the labour room where the operation was going on.

Speaking to ANI, Barman said: "Yesterday I received information that abortions are being done in a hospital in lieu of money. I, along with other officers, rushed to the hospital and caught the doctor red-handed. It is in violation of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy protocol and is a serious offence. The FIR has been registered against the accused."

The Health Minister also said that this practice has been going on from the last two and a half years. According to a local source, the doctor used to charge between Rs 12000 to Rs 15000 for an abortion. The Minister and his team also interacted with the health staff, who revealed that the fetus was dumped in a nearby septic tank and a pit behind the hospital after being aborted. Barma also claimed that other health department staffs are also involved in this racket. (ANI)