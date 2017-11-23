Tripura journalist murder: Editors raise concern over murder of journalists

[India], Nov 23 (ANI): As some of Tripura newspapers left editorials blank to mark their protest against the killing of journalist Sudip Datta Bhowmik, Editor of the Tripura Times said that the killing of two journalists within two months is a matter of serious concern.

"As far as institutional protest is concerned, we have left the editorial page blank for today's edition of our newspaper. Murder of two journalists within two months is a matter of serious concern," Manas Paul, Editor, Tripura Times told ANI.

The protest has gatheerd steam two days after Commandant of 2nd Tripura State Rifles, Tapan Debbarma, was arrested in connection with the alleged murder of the journalist. The Tripura journalist fraternity on Wednesday had expressed disappointment with the national media for showing "lack of interests" in the killing of journalists in India's North-East region. Sujit Chakraborty, eminent journalist and ex-secretary of Agartala Press Club, said, "The killing of Sudip didn't get prominent coverage by the national media. Except some small news items, they ignored the heinous crime. Had it happened in major cities, it would have got wider publicity by both national print and electronic media." Sudip Datta Bhowmik was allegedly shot dead by Commandant of 2nd Tripura State Rifles, Tapan Debbarma on Tuesday inside the battalion headquarters of Tripura State Rifles (TSR) in RK Nagar. "Sudip's murder was a cold-blooded killing. He was killed inside the Circle Officer's room," Bhowmik's brother told ANI. Just two months ago, a journalist, Santanu Bhowmik, was killed while covering a road blockade agitation of the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT). (ANI)