Tripura: Left Front withdraws candidate from Charilam constituency amid violence

[India], Mar. 10 (ANI): The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) on Saturday decided to withdraw from the election in Tripura's Charilam constituency amid the ongoing violence allegedly by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Left Front withdraws candidate from Charilam constituency where election was scheduled to take place on March 12 in protest against ongoing post poll violence," CPIM Spokesperson, Gautam Das informed.

The polling in 19-Charilam (ST) Assembly seat was deferred to March 12, following the death of CPI (M) candidate Ramendra Narayan Debbarma due to cardiac arrest while campaigning on February 11.

The election was deferred because of the demise of the CPI (M) candidate Ramendra Narayan Debbarma. Jishnu Debbarman, who is now the deputy chief minister of the state, was the BJP candidate. (ANI)