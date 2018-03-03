Tripura polls: BJP pitches for 'Vaampanth Mukt Bharat'

[India], Mar 05 (ANI): As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is heading to form a government in the Left bastion, Tripura, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday said that country has now become 'Vaampanth Mukt'.

"In a way, the entire northeast is now with the BJP. Initially, we used to say 'Congress Mukt Bharat' now I think we can say 'Vaampanth Mukt Bharat' also," Ravi Shankar Prasad told ANI.

The Union Minister further said that the win in Tripura is a historic win.

"This is a historic win. This is massive development in the politics of India," Prasad said.

Prasad also added that the result will affect Kerala politics too and said, "Leftists first lost West Bengal now they have been dethroned from Tripura. This will clearly affect the politics of Kerala." On a similar note, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar termed the victory as a landmark and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah for the massive win. "BJP's victory in Tripura is a landmark in the political history of India because it was unthinkable. This has happened because of the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah," Prakash Javadekar told ANI. Meanwhile, the BJP and its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) is set to uproot the Left Front from Tripura. (ANI)