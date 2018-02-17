Tripura polls: Security beefed up near India-Bangladesh border

[India], Feb. 17 (ANI): Security has been beefed-up near the Indo-Bangladesh border in light of the upcoming assembly polls in Tripura, which will be held on Sunday.

The campaigning for the state legislative assembly election concluded on February 16.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are looking to root out the Communist Party of India (Marxist), which has been ruling the state for the past 25 years.

While the Manik Sarkar-led government is looking to secure another term in the state. (ANI)