Tripura polls to be 'Waterloo' for BJP: Yechury

[India] May 21 (ANI): General secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) Sitaram Yechury on Sunday said that the Assembly elections in the Left-ruled Tripura in February next year would be a 'Waterloo' for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), making a reference to 1815's Battle of Waterloo, in which Napoleon Bonaparte met his 'final' defeat at the hands of the British and the Prussians.

"The BJP recently formed governments in Manipur and Goa by using money power and illegal means. They will use every possible method to win in Tripura as they declared that Left-ruled states including Kerala are their main targets," Yechury said in a press conference here.

"The BJP would be stopped in its continuing election victory in Tripura and it would be the Waterloo for the BJP," he said. Yechury also criticised the Modi government for celebrating three years in office despite its "failures". "Tripura has 60 Assembly seats. The CPM would win all 60 giving a befitting electoral disaster to the BJP" he asserted. He said that the BJP leaders have no trust on people of Tripura that is why they are demanding deployment of the Central para-military forces for the Assembly elections. "The BJP is disillusioned about the outcome of the Assembly elections," he added. (ANI)