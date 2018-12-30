Tripura: Tool Room, Training Centre inaugurated to develop entrepreneurship

[India], Dec 30 (ANI): The Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Giriraj Singh along with Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb inaugurated a Tool Room and Training Centre for developing entrepreneurship at R K Nagar in the outskirts of Agartala here on Saturday.

The training centre has been set up through joint funding of the Centre and state government at a total cost of approximately 20 crores.

To be run by the Society for Entrepreneurship Development (SOFED), the training centre is aimed towards skill development and for hands-on practical training of students in various trades in 15 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across Tripura.

The Union Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ordered the MSME department to do everything possible for the development of Tripura and assured that there shall be no dearth of the fund. "For the first time in the history of the nation while the industrial technology is being implemented for its developed so that scopes of employment for the youths are created, simultaneously development of agro-technology is also going on so that the income of the farmers can be increased," Singh added. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Deb said that after the new government came to power in Tripura the mindset of the people in the state has changed, especially the youth has realised that without merit, government jobs is no more possible, and therefore now they are turning towards entrepreneurship and in which MSME is playing a vital role. According to Deb, this will also help in the development of the state as employment scopes are being created locally and which will add to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) so that Tripura can turn into a model state within its target period of three years time. Among others present in the program were local MLA Ratan Chakraborty, MLA Krishnadhan Das, TIDC MD Tinku Roy.(ANI)