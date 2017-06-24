Tripura worse than Bihar on women safety: Himanta Biswa Sarma

[India], June 24 (ANI): Assam Finance Minister and convener of the Northeast Democratic Alliance (Neda) Himanta Biswa Sarma has charged Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar with failure to provide safety and security to women in his state.

Addressing media here, Sarma alleged that the situation in Tripura is worse than Bihar where 86 percent of the total crime committed is against women and the figure is rising every day.

"It is a matter of deep concern that 86 per cent of the total crime in the state is against women. Here the women are being raped, molested and tortured everyday and do not get any redress," he added.

He also criticised Sarkar for not visiting the guardians of a rape victim in his constituency. Sarma was in Agartala on Thursday and Friday to streamline the Bharatiya Janata Party's strategy for next year's assembly elections. He attended two party rallies at Charilam in Bishalgarh sub-division and Rajnagar in Belonia of South Tripura along with party president Biplab Deb and vice president Subal Bhowmik. (ANI)