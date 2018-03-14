Triumph of truth over lies: Lalu on Bihar by-poll win

[India], Mar 14 (ANI): With the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidates winning the by-polls in Araria and Jehanabad constituencies, party president Lalu Prasad on Wednesday hailed it as "triumph of truth over lies."

"The more bitter oil of conspiracy one will toss on Lalu, the brighter his lantern will shine. My heartiest greetings to the people of Bihar. Thus lies have been conquered by truth," tweeted the former Bihar chief minister.

RJD's Sarfaraz Alam and Kumar Krishna Mohan were elected as the new Members of Legislative Assembly in Araria and Jehanabad respectively.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also congratulated Lalu for his party's win in the by-polls. "Congratulations to @laluprasadrjd Ji for winning #Araria and #Jehanabad This is a great victory," she tweeted. (ANI) Congratulations to @laluprasadrjd Ji for winning #Araria and #Jehanabad This is a great victory — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 14, 2018 RJD's Kumar Krishna Mohan won by 35,036 votes in Jehanabad while Sarfaraz Alam won in Araria by 61,988 votes. (ANI)