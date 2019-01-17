'Triumph of truth', says son of murdered journalist after life sentence to Ram Rahim

[India], Jan 17 (ANI): After self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim was awarded life imprisonment in the murder case of journalist Ramchander Chhatrapati, latter's son termed it the triumph of truth.

After pronouncement of quantum of sentence to Ram Rahim, Anshul Chhatrapathi Verma, son of Ramchandra Chhatrapati said: "This is the triumph of truth, I feel relieved today. The prosecution had demanded capital punishment but we are satisfied with the punishment."

The quantum of punishment was pronounced through video-conferencing.

An eye-witness in the case, Khatta Singh who was also present during the pronouncement of sentence told ANI: "I am very thankful to all investigative officials, the CBI team and the court for giving justice." Recalling the reaction of Ram Rahim during pronouncement of today's verdict Khatta Singh said, "Ram Rahim was asked about his family and dependents and he said that he has a mother and three daughters. He made no mentions of his wife or anyone else." Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim was produced in the court through video conference from Sunaria jail in Rohtak. Along with Ram Rahim, three other convicts - Kuldeep Singh, Nirmal Singh and Krishan Lal - were also found guilty in the murder case and have been awarded life imprisonment. The Court has also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each. Ahead of the verdict, elaborate security arrangements were made in Haryana and parts of Punjab. Several companies of the state armed police, anti-riot police, and commando force are deployed to combat any untoward situation. On January 11, a special CBI court in Panchkula had convicted Ram Rahim and three others in the journalist Ram Chander Chhatarpati murder case. Ram Rahim, the Dera Sacha Sauda chief is already in Rohtak's Sunaria jail, serving a 20-year old prison term since 2017 for raping two of his women followers. In the journalist murder case, the Dera chief has been found guilty of orchestrating the killing of Ramchandra Chhatrapati, a Sirsa-based journalist, after the scribe wrote against Ram Rahim in his newspaper titled 'Poora Sach'. On 25 August 2017, more than 40 people died and dozens were injured after violence broke out in Panchkula and other towns of Haryana after his followers clashed with security forces following the conviction of Ram Rahim in the rape case. (ANI)