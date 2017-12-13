Trolled for attending Christmas charity event, CM Fadnavis' wife Amruta says 'she is a proud Hindu'

launched-Be Santa-campaign, as Ambassador for @927BIGFM - to collect gifts from people -for poor children ,to bring smiles to their faces during this Christmas.Drop ur gifts at nearest @927BIGFM & Feel the joy -as best way to multiply your happiness is by sharing it with others pic.twitter.com/r5UTAi3nDY

— AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) December 12, 2017 She was accused by a section of social media for "promoting evangelism", "luring Hindus into the fold of Christianity" and "encouraging Christian missionaries" by "promoting their agenda".

Ma'm..you are leading Christian missionaries agenda of converting hapless Hindus and giving them a platform...sad to see @Dev_Fadnavis and @BJP4India to be a mute spectator. Give gifts whatever u wish to kids, why promote Christianity in the garb of Santa and Christmas... — Partha (@pschaudhuri) December 12, 2017

Some said she was promoting "cultural subversion".

It is a shame the BJP has chosen a couple that promotes evangelical lead cultural subversion of Hinduism. — John Pulpit (@ssaxe01s) December 12, 2017

Amruta was also asked why she didn't "oppose crackerless Diwali" and do something for the poor people during Hindu festivals.

Did you do anything of this kind during Diwali for poor children? Xmas bcz you are a christian and by way of this spreading christianity. We know your type of vultures showing love to poor so you can convert them. But irony they will continue to be poor even after conversion — Hindu of Hindusthan (@latha1971vish) December 12, 2017

In her defense, the first lady of Maharashtra claimed that she was a "proud Hindu" and would do all that she can to unite Indian citizens and bring in harmony.

"I can't stop a serene action because of wrong deeds by some (referring to missionaries involved in forced conversion)", she tweeted.

In my capacity as a Proud Hindu Citizen, I will always try to unite & bring in harmony wherever I can. But just wish to remind you that empathetic journalists & journalism should not ignite the fire of religious differences .Ican’t stop a serene action bcoz of some wrong deeds! — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) December 12, 2017

"I'm a proud Hindu & like many, I celebrate every festival in my country & that is an individual choice. We represent the true spirit of our country and that doesn't dilute our love towards our country, religion & humanity", she further tweeted.