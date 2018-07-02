Trolling of Swaraj: Mamata condemns abusive language

[India], July 1 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed trollers targeting External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj on the micro-blogging site.

The Trinamool Congress Chief took to Twitter and said,"Strongly condemn the language used on the social media against @sushmaswaraj Ji . She is a senior politician. We must respect each other and must never indulge in any form of verbal abuse."

Swaraj Swaraj started receiving abusive tweets after the transfer of the passport officer who allegedly humiliated an inter-faith couple in Lucknow.

Swaraj re-tweeted and liked many of the tweets she received. On June 30, the External Affairs Minister started a Twitter poll against the trolling and asked her followers if they support it or not. Out of 1,24,305 votes, the poll, which ended on Sunday, saw 57 percent people not going in favour of the trolling. (ANI)