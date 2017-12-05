Trouble mounts for Delhi's Max Hospital

[India], December 4 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Monday said a notice was issued to the Shalimar Bagh Max Hospital under sections 91 and 160 of the CrPC in connection with the newborn declared dead case.

"We have sent a notice to Max under sections 91 and 160 of the CrPC. We are collecting all records regarding the admission of the woman and the treatment of newborn babies. We are looking at CCTV footages as well," Aslam Khan, DCP North West, told the media.

The Shalimar Bagh Max Hospital terminated the services of two of its doctors, who were involved in wrongly declaring a newborn dead last week.

A statement, issued by the hospital authorities, confirmed the termination of doctors responsible for the mishap. "While the inquiry by the expert group which includes external experts from IMA is still in process, we have decided to terminate the services of the two treating doctors, Dr AP Mehta and Dr Vishal Gupta, in the case relating to the twin extreme pre-term babies," read the statement. "This strict action has been taken on the basis of our initial discussions with the expert group and as a reflection of our commitment to higher standards of care," it added. Yesterday, the hospital authorities had said that an investigation into the issue was expected to conclude today. The Shalimar Bagh branch of the hospital was accused of medical negligence after an infant was found alive after being declared 'dead' along with his still-born twin by the hospital. Following this, the Delhi Police sent a notice to the administration of the Max Hospital, seeking detailed information in connection with the case and asked the authorities to be present for an interrogation. On Saturday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Kumar Jain warned of cancelling the hospital's license, if it continued with the negligence.(ANI)