TRS dubs Congress' allegation against KTR's kin as irrelevant

[India], Dec 13 (ANI): The TRS on Wednesday dismissed Congress leader A. Revanth Reddy's allegations against father-in-law of Telangana's IT Minister K.T Rama Rao.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC Bhanu Prasad Rao said allegations levelled by Congress are irrelevant to both KTR and the state government.

"If a relative of KTR is involved in any case, it in no way affects KTR, or our Chief Minister KCR, or our TRS party," Rao told ANI, adding that "the allegation doesn't connect to the minister he is blaming. The minister neither gave the job to that particular person, nor was he minister at the time."

Rao further said that Reddy should "go through proper channel" so that proper inquiry is made and action is taken. Rao also slammed the Congress leader of digging up personal details of leaders to point fingers at the government. "He is not getting a single point to blame this government, that is why he is going into the personal details of the relatives of our leaders," he said. "Mr Revanth Reddy is degrading the politics of the state. He being an opposition MLA should talk more about the governance, and the systems, and how best we can improve the system and governance," Rao added. The TRS MLC also pointed that Reddy's brother is involved in a criminal case, but added that it too was inconsequential in the scheme of governance. Congress leader A. Revanth Reddy has alleged that Pakala Haranadha Rao, the father-in-law of K.T. Rama Rao, forged documents to serve in the forest department under the Scheduled Tribe quota even though he belonged to the forward Velama caste. (ANI)