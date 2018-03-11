TRS fields 3 candidates for RS polls

[India], Mar 11 (ANI): The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in Telangana on Sunday picked J Santosh Kumar, B Prakash Mudiraj and B Lingaiah Yadav for the biennial Rajya Sabha polls, which will be held on March 23.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister K. Chandra Shekar Rao during a legislative meeting that was held in Telangana Bhavan.

J Santosh Kumar is the nephew of the Chief Minister, while the other two belong to the OBC community.

The TRS nominees won with the extended support from Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

The three will file their nomination papers on Monday. Meanwhile, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has announced its two candidates for the elections. There will be 59 vacancies in the Rajya Sabha in April, including 17 from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and 12 from the Congress party. (ANI)